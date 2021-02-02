Nearly 150-year-old town hall destroyed by fire in New Hampshire

A firefighter works at the scene of a fire at the Town Hall building in Jefferson, N.H., Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Jefferson, N.H. No injuries were reported and no one was at the town hall at the time of the fire. (Paul Hayes/Caledonian-Record via AP)

JEFFERSON, N.H. (AP) — A fire has destroyed the nearly 150-year-old Town Hall building in Jefferson, New Hampshire, and town officers who were meeting remotely stopped when they heard the news.

Select Board member Cindy Silver said firefighters were able to save the fire department, which is just feet away from the hall, and the town office building was still standing. But it’s not clear yet if any town records are lost, including those dating back to the 1800s. The state fire marshal’s office was expected on the scene Tuesday. A cause has not been given.

The fire was reported just after 7 p.m. Monday.

No injuries were reported.