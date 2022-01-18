Concord, NH — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services has recorded 8,311 new cases over this past weekend, with 5,511 cases being reported on Saturday and 2,800 cases being reported Sunday.

The average number of cases per day in a 7-day period sits at 2,733 cases per day, and the 7-day positivity rate is 22.2%.

There are currently 21,291 active cases and 426 individuals currently hospitalized. The DHHS has also confirmed three additional deaths related to COVID-19.

56% of New Hampshire residents are fully vaccinated and 62.6% have had at least one dose.