Concord, NH — New Hampshire has surpassed 20,000 active cases for the first time during the pandemic as the current tally sits at 20,458.

This week has seen a spike in cases, as the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced 3,818 new positive results for Wednesday and 2,489 new positive results for Tuesday. Over the weekend, an updated number of 6,170 cases were reported.

The NHHS has announced nineteen addition deaths related to COVID. 415 individuals are currently hospitalized.