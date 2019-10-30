New Hampshire cemetery removes family’s ghoulish tribute to late son

A Hillsborough County family’s Halloween display has scared up controversy in a local cemetery.

Christina and Rob Wohle of Francestown lost their 18-year-old son Cole three years ago when he had a fatal heart attack shortly after a rodeo event. To honor his dark sense of humor this Halloween, they decked out his grave with a fake skeleton and a cowboy hat.

“It was something to just really remember him by and to help bring a smile down here because it’s always tears when we come down and sadness and he would like to see a smile on our faces and other people’s faces,” Rob Wohle said.

Cole Wohle’s parents say he was a big kid with an even bigger sense of humor.

But the Francestown Cemetery Commission was not amused. They removed the display not once, but three times. Commission members tell the local newspaper the display was inappropriate.

But Cole’s parents say they were not contacted before it was taken. The family says it decorates Cole’s grave for other holidays, and this is the first time anyone has complained.

“He’s dead,” Christina Whole said. “He’s not here with us anymore. But his humor was big and it can live beyond the grave. And it could brighten people’s lives just kind of walking by and seeing and chuckling. Cole would have loved that.”