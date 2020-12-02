New Hampshire certifies Biden victory in presidential vote

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire has certified its presidential election results in favor of Democrat Joe Biden. The Executive Council voted unanimously Wednesday to certify the results.

The advisory body to Republican Gov. Chris Sununu also certified the congressional results. Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen beat Republican Corky Messner. Democratic U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas defeated Republican Matt Mowers to win a second term in the 1st Congressional District. And Democratic Rep. Annie Kuster beat Republican Steve Negron to win a fifth term in the 2nd District.

The Associated Press called all those races on election night or shortly after.

