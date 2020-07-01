New Hampshire churches, synagogues get big hike in federal security funding

FILE – In this June 5, 2015, file photo, the Homeland Security Department headquarters in northwest Washington. The Department of Homeland Security and FBI warned states earlier this year that Russia could look to interfere in the 2020 U.S. elections by covertly advising political candidates and campaigns. That’s according to a law enforcement memo obtained by The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire houses of worship and other non-profit organizations are getting a four-fold increase in federal funding to protect their facilities against potential terrorist attacks.

Until last year, only organizations in major metropolitan area were eligible for the Department of Homeland Security’s Nonprofit Security Grant Program. But New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan led an effort to expand the program, and the state received $150,000 last year.

The congressional delegation said Tuesday that the amount has since increased to $635,000. The grants range in amount from about $30,000 to $50,000 and will be distributed to 14 churches, synagogues and other organizations.