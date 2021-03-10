New Hampshire considers banning life without parole for kids

New Hampshire

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire juveniles convicted of homicide would no longer be sentenced to life in prison without parole under a bill before a House committee on Wednesday.

According to the Campaign for the Fair Sentencing of Youth, the bill would bring New Hampshire in line with 23 states and Washington, D.C., that already have enacted similar legislation. Many states have made the shift since the U.S. Supreme Court in 2012 ruled that it is unconstitutional to sentence juvenile offenders to mandatory life imprisonment without parole.

Under the proposed legislation, a juvenile could still receive a life sentence, but parole would be a possibility.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog