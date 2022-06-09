On June 1, the New Hampshire Department of Corrections placed minimum-security resident, 66-year-old Roland J. Labbe on ESCAPE status, after he failed to return to the Calumet Transitional Housing Unit. Labbe had been incarcerated for aggravated felonious sexual assault and kidnapping of an individual under 18 years old.

On Wednesday night, police responded to a report of a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle on the F.E. Everett Turnpike at exit 6 in Nashua. Troopers identified the pedestrian to be Labbe, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, a woman from Lowell, Massachusetts, was taken to the Southern New Hampshire Medical Center to be evaluated.