New Hampshire expects vaccines for up to 40,000 initially

This undated photo issued by the University of Oxford shows of vial of coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, in Oxford, England. Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca said Monday Nov. 23, 2020, that late-stage trials showed its coronavirus vaccine was up to 90% effective, giving public health officials hope they may soon have access to a vaccine that is cheaper and easier to distribute than some of its rivals. (University of Oxford/John Cairns via AP)

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — State officials say New Hampshire’s initial shipments of coronavirus vaccines will protect fewer than half of those identified as the most critical recipients.

The state’s vaccination plan prioritizes health care workers, nursing home residents and first responders. Together, they add up to about 100,000 people, but the initial shipments are expected to include enough vaccine for 10,000 to 40,000 people.

Beth Daly, chief of the state Bureau of Infectious Disease Control, says high-risk health care workers in hospitals will be first in line, followed by those in ambulatory care centers and then home health workers.