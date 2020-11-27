New Hampshire Food Bank to host 19 drive-through pantries in December

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Food Bank is hosting 19 drive-through mobile food pantries during December across the state to meet growing demand during the coronavirus pandemic.

The food bank has hosted dozens of mobile food pantries since March. Food will brought to Lakes Region Community College in Laconia; Runnings in Claremont; the New Hampshire Liquor and Wine outlet parking lot in Colebrook;; Chapman’s in Gorham; the Comcast parking lot in Manchester.; and the New Hampshire Electric Co-Op in Plymouth.

The New Hampshire Food Bank estimates an additional 71,000 people are now food insecure in the state, meaning one in seven residents don’t know where their next meal is coming from.