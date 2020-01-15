New Hampshire fugitive arrested after traffic stop in St. Albans

Tina Barratt

A New Hampshire woman wanted by authorities after fleeing the state last year while on parole was arrested in St. Albans late Tuesday.

Tina M. Barratt, 31, was involved in a burglary of a Stewartstown, New Hampshire, residence in 2016 and found to be in possession of three stolen firearms. She was convicted of felony possession of stolen property and sentenced to prison.

Barratt was released in August, but fled to Vermont, a violation of her parole conditions. She was arrested by St. Albans Police after a traffic stop on Lake Street just before 10 pm Tuesday.

She is due in court Wednesday after spending the night in Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility for lack of $50,000 bail.

