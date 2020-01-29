New Hampshire law makers considering more restrictive abortion laws

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2019, file photo, anti-abortion activists protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court, during the March for Life in Washington. The number and rate of abortions across the United States have plunged to their lowest levels since the procedure became legal nationwide in 1973, according to new figures released Wednesday, Sept. 18. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

New Hampshire is among the least restrictive states when it comes to abortion, but lawmakers are considering a package of bills that would swing the state far in the other direction.

With a conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court, anti-abortion lawmakers and activists across the country have been pushing near-total bans on the procedure. The New Hampshire Judiciary Committee heard testimony Wednesday on four abortion bills, including one that would ban abortions after the detection of a fetal heartbeat.

Similar laws in other states have been blocked by courts.

