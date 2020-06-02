New Hampshire man accused of encouraging people to riot in social media post

A 19-year-old New Hampshire man is accused of authoring a social media post that encouraged people to riot and tip police cars.

Police in Manchester said they were made aware of the Facebook post on May 30 inviting people to protest racism and police brutality. It referenced “tipping police cars,” “graffiti,” and asking people to “take examples from riots in other cities.” The post has since been removed.

Police were able to determine the post had originated from a home in Ashland, New Hampshire, and arrested 19-year-old Daniel Zeron. He was held on preventative detention and pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Tuesday. His trial is scheduled for July 6.