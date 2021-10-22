New Hampshire mayoral candidate dies from COVID

BERLIN, N.H. (AP) — A mayoral candidate in the city of Berlin, New Hampshire, has died of a COVID 19-related illness.

Fifty-four-year-old Robert Haynes died on Wednesday at Concord Hospital. Haynes had been in the hospital for over 20 days, with much of that time in the intensive care unit.

His daughter said he had developed COVID-19-related pneumonia. She declined to comment on whether he had been vaccinated.

Haynes was pastor of the Harvest Christian Fellowship Church in Berlin since 2014. He was part of a group called Berlin Prosperity that was running for local offices.

The group’s platform emphasized growth in the city’s schools and businesses, and historic preservation.