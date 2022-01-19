Concord, NH — A murder that took place in June 1972 in Newton, NH, has finally been solved.

On June 4, 1972, 48-year-old Arlene Clevesy of Haverhill, Massachusetts, was murdered. Autopsy showed Clevesy suffocated due to trauma to her neck and drowning. Investigations revealed she had been seen earlier that day with Albert Francis Moore Jr., who later told several individuals different tales of what transpired.

Moore was eventually indicted for Second Degree Murder in April, 1977. On November 30, 1979, the Attorney General’s Office entered a nolle prossequi of the indictment, but Moore was already incarcerated on a life sentence for the murder of 27-year-old Donald Rimer that took place in Salem, Massachusetts in August, 1972.

The investigation into Clevesy’s murder was reopened in 2015 but Moore denied murdering both Clevesy and Rimer multiple times. Moore passed away in November 2019 at the age of 88 due to metastatic prostate cancer.

On Wednesday, January 19, Attorney General John M. Formella announced investigators are now fully convinced Moore murdered Clevesy but as he is deceased, he cannot be prosecuted for her murder. Thus, the case is closed as “solved” but with no arrests or prosecutions.