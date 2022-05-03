Concord, NH — Over the weekend the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services reported a total of 651 positive COVID test results, followed by 512 new positive results for Monday.

According to the DHHS, updated numbers for positive cases over the last seven days are as follows:

Monday, May 2: 512 cases

Sunday, May 1: 279 cases

Saturday, April 30: 372 cases

Friday, April 29: 412 cases

Thursday, April 28: 494 cases

Wednesday, April 27: 378 cases

Tuesday, April 26: 556 cases

The average cases per day over this seven day span is 429, the highest average of new COVID cases since mid-February. There are 26 patients currently hospitalized for COVID-19 and a total of 3,128 current cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.