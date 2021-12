Concord, NH — The News Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services recorded an average of 1,146 COVID cases over the most recent 7-day period from December 9 to 15. While the numbers remain high, this is a 14% decrease compared to the previous 7-day period.

The DHHS also announced 1,126 new positive cases and an additional 11 deaths. There are currently 475 individuals hospitalized.