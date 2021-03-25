New Hampshire state trooper justified in fatal shooting, attorney general says

The New Hampshire attorney general’s office says a state trooper was justified in killing a man who had shot him twice.

Associate Attorney General Jeffery Strelzin said Wednesday that no charges will be filed against State Trooper Matthew Merrill in the December shooting death of 45-year-old Mark Clermont in December. A report concluded that Merrill got into a gunbattle with Clermont after pulling him over for speeding.

Merrill was shot in the abdomen and foot before shooting and killing Clermont, who was armed with a rifle and handgun. A brother of Clermont disagreed with the findings, saying too many unanswered questions remain.