New Hampshire trooper remembered as humble, caring family man

A member of the New Hampshire state police, center, salutes the casket of N.H. State Police Staff Sergeant Jesse Sherrill during a Celebration of Life service for Sherrill, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in Manchester, N.H. Sherrill died early Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, after a tractor trailer collided with his cruiser on Interstate 95. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Law enforcement officers from around New England joined family and friends to celebrate the life of a New Hampshire State Police trooper killed when a tractor trailer collided with his cruiser on Interstate 95.

Staff Sgt. Jesse Sherrill was remembered Wednesday as a kind and caring trooper who put his family first and spent his free time coaching baseball and snowmobiling. Col. Nathan Noyes, who leads the State Police, called Sherill a “trooper’s trooper,’ who served the state “with honor and pride.” Sherrill was working at the site of an overnight paving project early Thursday when the crash occurred.

Sherill was the 10th State Police trooper killed in the line of duty and the first since Trooper Leslie Lord and Trooper Scott Phillips were killed in 1997.

New Hampshire State Police pallbearers transport the casket of N.H. State Police Staff Sgt. Jesse Sherrill at the conclusion of a Celebration of Life service at the SNHU Arena. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Members of law enforcement display flags before a Celebration of Life service for fallen N.H. State Police Staff Sergeant Jesse Sherrill. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

At the start of the ceremony, Sherill’s flag-draped casket was wheeled passed hundreds of uniformed law enforcement officers from across New England. The flag was later handed to Sherill’s wife Nicolle and their two children, Peyton and Quinn.

Below the stage, a State Police cruiser bearing Sherill’s license plate was parked. Troopers also walked up to the stage with a hat and boots as a tribute to fallen officers and a reminder of those who died in the line of duty.

“You only need to take a look around to see what Jesse meant to so many,” Col. Nathan Noyes, who leads the State Police, told the audience gathered at the SNHU Arena in Manchester. “Jesse’s love for his community, for his fellow troopers and, most importantly his family, is on display today for the world to see.”

Noyes went on to describe Sherrill, a father of two, as a caring, genuine and humble trooper who grew up playing baseball and football in Barrington, and later spent his time coaching baseball.

“He simply lived life to the fullest and took advantage of every opportunity presented to him,” Noyes said.

The ceremony came to a close with the New Hampshire Police Association Pipes and Drums playing “Amazing Grace,” with the sounds of a lone bagpiper trailing off through a tunnel.