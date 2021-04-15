Governor Sununu to lift mask mandate on Friday

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s Gov. Chris Sununu says the state’s mask mandate will be lifted Friday, as vaccinations rise and hospitalizations remain manageable.
Officials at Dartmouth College say students will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the fall term. The Valley News reports that Provost Joseph Helbe made the announcement Wednesday.
Currently, New Hampshire residents age 16 and older are eligible for the vaccine.
The state will lift the residency requirement on Monday, making college students from other states eligible. At this point, the college is not requiring employees to be vaccinated but is strongly encouraging it.