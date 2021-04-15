Governor Sununu to lift mask mandate on Friday

FILE – In this Nov. 3, 2020 file photograph, N.H. Gov. Chris Sununu wears a protective mask, due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak, at a polling station in Windham, N.H. New Hampshire joined three dozen other states, including the rest of New England, in enacting a statewide mask mandate as the coronavirus pandemic intensifies. Sununu issued an executive order requiring masks to be worn in public spaces, indoors or outside, when social distancing isn’t possible, which goes into effect on Thursday Nov. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s Gov. Chris Sununu says the state’s mask mandate will be lifted Friday, as vaccinations rise and hospitalizations remain manageable.

Officials at Dartmouth College say students will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the fall term. The Valley News reports that Provost Joseph Helbe made the announcement Wednesday.

Currently, New Hampshire residents age 16 and older are eligible for the vaccine.

The state will lift the residency requirement on Monday, making college students from other states eligible. At this point, the college is not requiring employees to be vaccinated but is strongly encouraging it.