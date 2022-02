Concord, NH — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services has reported 900 cases over the past weekend.

Over the past seven days, there was an average of 804 cases per day, which is a 40 percent decrease from the previous seven-day period. There are currently 6,277 current cases in New Hampshire.

The DHHS also announced fourteen additional deaths related to COVID, all individuals 60 years of age or older. 206 individuals remain hospitalized.