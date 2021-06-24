New Hampshire lawmakers approve $13.5 billion budget package

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Both chambers of New Hampshire’s Republican-led Legislature have passed a $13.5 billion, two-year state budget along with companion legislation that includes both related and unrelated policy changes.

The House voted 208-172 Thursday in favor of the spending plan and 198-181 on the trailer bill, which includes numerous provisions unrelated to the budget, including abortion restrictions, school vouchers and a measure that seeks to ban discussion of “divisive concepts” about race in schools.

Both bills passed the Senate 14-10, and Gov. Chris Sununu is expected to sign them.