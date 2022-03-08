Concord, NH — On Tuesday, March 15, all State-managed COVID-19 testing sites will permanently close. The fixed testing sites were initially opened to support testing needs of residents when the omicron variant swept through the country and due to the nationwide shortage of rapid antigen tests. As the omicron surge and community transmission declines, the demand for COVID-19 tests also decreases.

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services reported a total of 66 people who tested positive on Monday and current statewide cases sit at 984.

“This is a significant milestone,” said Governor Chris Sununu. “Since the very beginning of this pandemic, the state worked hard to open up access to testing. Over the last two years, members of our National Guard, volunteers, local EMS departments, and nurses and doctors have helped stand up our state-run testing sites, and we cannot thank them enough for their tireless work.”

COVID-19 testing will still be available at 90 locations in New Hampshire, including hospitals, healthcare provider practices, pharmacies, and urgent care centers around the state. For information and locations of all testing options statewide, click here.