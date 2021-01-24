NH State Police end long-standing ban on hiring people with arm tattoos

The New Hampshire State Police are ending their ban on hiring people with arm tattoos. It’s an effort to boost recruitment, as the long-standing policy has forced them to reject some talented applicants in the past.

The commander of their recruitment and training unit told WMUR-TV that many people have completely inoffensive tattoos, such as patriotic ink or memorials to lost friends. The tattoos will have to be covered by a compression sleeve while on duty.

Arm tattoos that the State Police deem racist, sexist or indecent still won’t be allowed. The same applies to tattoos on the neck, face or hands.