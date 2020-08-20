NH towns, cities can require masks for voters and poll workers

This Tuesday, April 28, 2020 file photo shows Jerome Fedor, left, voting using social distancing at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections, in Cleveland, Ohio. Ohio’s elections chief says his office plans to remove about 120,000 inactive Ohio voter registrations from state voter rolls after the November election. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — State officials say New Hampshire towns and cities can require that both voters and poll workers wear face coverings on Election Day to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Attorney General Gordon MacDonald and Secretary of State Bill Gardner have released a 10-page document with guidance for the Sept. 8 primary and Nov. 3 general election. They said they agree with town moderators that decisions about mask requirements should be made locally given the wide variation in the size of polling places, expected volume of voters and other factors.

Communities that require face coverings for voters must, however, provide alternatives for those who can’t or won’t comply.