One person dies in Bristol, NH mobile home fire

Investigators are waiting for autopsy results on the victim of a deadly fire in Grafton County. That fire was in Bristol, according to both a social media post by the Bristol Fire Department and an email from the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office.

A 911 call came in shortly after 2:00 p.m. Saturday that a mobile home on Nyberg Road was on fire. Flames and smoke were coming out of the structure when Bristol fire crews and police arrived.

Bristol firefighters and the fire marshal’s office both wrote that one person inside the mobile home couldn’t escape and died at the scene. There was no indication Sunday night of the victim’s name, and results of an autopsy in Concord were still pending.