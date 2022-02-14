Manchester, VT — The Manchester Police Department responded to a report of a child that required medical attention at 141 West Street at 5:10 am on Thursday, February 10.

Upon arrival, no one answered the door but police could hear a child inside so they breached the door. Officers found 33-year-old Raymond Punturieri, sitting on a bed with two young children. Punturieri had made the initial call to the police but was incoherent when police attempted to talk to him on the scene.

Officers found more than 100 needles in the bedroom where the children were located, many of which were uncapped. Needles had been scattered around the room, on furniture, the floor and some even on the bed the children were on. Other drug related items were located around the room.

The two children were taken to a local hospital. Investigations show that there was also a domestic incident that occurred earlier in the night that involved a woman.

Punturieri was found to have an outstanding warrant from another agency and has been charged with two counts of Reckless Conduct with a Deadly Weapon, two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Simple Assault, Criminal Threatening and Resisting Arrest. He is being held without bail.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711, or to contact the Manchester Police Crime Line at 603-624-4040 to provide an anonymous tip.