Man shot to death by New Hampshire State Police during exchange of gunfire

A man was shot to death in Claremont during an exchange of gunfire Wednesday with New Hampshire State Police.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office said a state police SWAT team was dispatched to 247 Sullivan Street, where a man was barricaded. Earlier Wednesday, Claremont police had responded to the address after reports that shots has been fired.

The man and state troopers exchanged gunfire and the AG’s office said the man was killed. No other information was available. No one else was injured.

An autopsy is scheduled for later Thursday.