Manchester, NH — Multiple gunshots were reported around 620 Silver Street at approximately 4:20 am on Sunday, February 20. Witnesses claim they heard several shots in succession and a car driving away.

Manchester Police found two vehicles in the area that had been hit by gunfire and shell casings in the area. While they were at the scene, officers heard more gunshots west of them and found another shooting scene at Union and Harvard Streets, where they found more shell casings.

Shortly after the reports, a man walked into the Catholic Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his leg. The individual didn’t share much information and it is unclear where he got shot.

Investigations into the incidents are ongoing, and anyone with information about the gunfire incidents should contact Manchester Police at 603-668-8711 or leave an anonymous tip on the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.