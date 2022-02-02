Manchester, NH — At around 11:45pm on Monday night, the Manchester Police Department received reports of multiple gunshots around the area of Precourt Street and Mast Road.

Several other people nearby Mast Rd told police that they also heard gunfire and supposedly saw a person wearing all black walking away. Police found a parked car on Mast Rd that had been struck several times and located shell casings in the surrounding area.

Police found another vehicle around Morin Street with smashed windshield and rear window. Another shell casing was located near the car.

Police set up a perimeter and started searching for a suspect, and was assisted by New Hampshire State Police, who deployed a helicopter. No suspects were located during the search.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.