Political experts react to Sununu’s decision to pass on run for Senate

While the Sununu name has been synonymous with Washington politics for decades, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu won’t make a play for the U.S. Senate right now.

It wasn’t the path many expected for Sununu, who announced Tuesday that he would seek instead a fourth term as governor.

“And I would be honored if the people of New Hampshire would elect me again as their governor,” he said.

ABC News Political Director Rick Klein, said the news wasn’t what some in the Republican Party expected. “National Republicans have talked him up as probably their best opportunity to take the senate seat in New Hampshire,” Klein said.

Chris Galdieri, associate professor of political science at St. Anselm College, was also surprised by the decision.

“It’s really good news for Democrats, but I think their fear looking ahead to next year is that if the political environment does not improve and doesn’t change it’s possibly you don’t necessarily need a Chris Sununu to win this seat,” he said.