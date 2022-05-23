Manchester, NH — Buba Noodle Bar on 36 Lowell Street in Manchester, NH, voluntarily closed on Friday following an outbreak of Salmonella infections after people ate at the restaurant. Seven persons who were infected and identified had reportedly eaten at the restaurant before their illness. One individual is currently hospitalized.

“Anybody who develops a gastrointestinal illness within 7 days after eating at the Buba Noodle Bar restaurant should contact their primary care provider for Salmonella testing,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan. “Symptoms of a Salmonella infection most commonly include fever, abdominal cramping, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. Symptoms usually will improve without antibiotics; however, more serious infection can occur.”

A public health investigation is ongoing and the restaurant has partnered with public health to help determine the source for the infections.