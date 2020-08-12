Retail sports betting debuts in New Hampshire at former greyhound track

FILE – In this May 2, 2019, file photo, the DraftKings logo is displayed at the sports betting company headquarters in Boston. Sports gambling giant DraftKings won’t give a former “Bachelor” contestant the $1 million prize for winning an online fantasy football contest after she and her husband were accused of cheating.Jade Roper-Tolbert beat more than 100,000 entries to take the top prize, but some in the fantasy sports community were quick to allege she coordinated with her husband, Tanner Tolbert, to submit more than the maximum 150 entries. Roper-Tolbert was no longer listed as the winner Saturday. A DraftKings statement says the company decided to update the standings for several contests and did not elaborate. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

SEABROOK, N.H. (AP) — The first sports betting retail location is opening in New Hampshire, a little over a year since Gov. Chris Sununu signed a bill legalizing betting on professional and college sports in the state.

DraftKings Sportsbook at The Brook is opening Wednesday in Seabrook. Sports fans will now be able to place legal bets on all major professional and collegiate U.S. sports at the location.

The 90,000 square-foot facility that once was home to a greyhound racing track has betting kiosks and video walls. It features “The Stadium,” offering stadium seating on couches and movie theater-style chairs with three cinema-size screens and hundreds of TVs.