MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A reward of up to $1,500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man accused in a shooting death in Manchester, New Hampshire.

An arrest warrant was issued Sunday for 38-year-old Timothy Johnson, charging him with second degree murder in the death of 67-year-old Jean Lascelle. Authorities say Johnson shot Lascelle in the head Saturday morning outside a homeless shelter.

Manchester Police and Crimeline announced the reward on Monday.