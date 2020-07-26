Saturday brings 14 new COVID-19 cases throughout our region

The Vermont Department of Health reported 13 new coronavirus cases on Saturday. Five were in Chittenden County, while Orange County had three. Bennington, Franklin, Rutland, Washington and Windham Counties each had one. Nearly 1,200 of the Green Mountain State’s 1,396 patients have recovered. Fifty-six Vermonters have died, with the last reported death now more than a month ago.

Grafton County, New Hampshire had one new infection; Sullivan County did not have any. The Granite State reported 45 new cases, making 6,415 in all. Eighty-five percent of New Hampshire’s patients have recovered — 5,438 of them — but the state did have two new deaths for a total of 409.

In our portion of New York’s North Country, Franklin County had no new patients. There was no information available Saturday from Clinton County or Essex County; the Clinton County Health Department will have its next update on Monday.