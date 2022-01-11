Manchester, NH — On Tuesday, Manchester Police received numerous complaints about a residence at 319 Sewall Street. Special Enforcement Division conducted an investigation resulting in a search warrant being issued.

The Manchester Police SWAT Team executed a search of the second floor of the building, resulting in seven Manchester residents being taken into custody. The SWAT team found a firearm and large quantities of crack-cocaine.

The list of arrests and charges:

35-year-old Jeffrey Seymore – charged with Possession of a Controlled Drug, Resisting Arrest and Parole Violation

48-year-old Ramon Duran – charged with Falsifying Evidence, Possession of a Controlled Drug.

43-year-old Jeremy Gelinas – charged with Possession of a Controlled Drug.

37-year-old Stephanie Theriault – charged with Resisting Arrest, had a prior warrant for Failure to Appear on a Possession of a Controlled Drug charge.

32-year-old Charley Anne Martin – had a prior warrant for Failure to Appear on a Sale of a Controlled Drug

43-year-old Janna Chrostowski – charged with Possession of a Controlled Drug

35-year-old Michael Fleet – charged with Resisting Arrest

Top row: Chrostowski, Anne Martin, Fleet, Gelinas. Bottom row: Theriault, Seymore, Duran.