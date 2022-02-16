Manchester, NH — An investigation conducted by the Special Enforcement Division led to a search warrant being executed by the Manchester Police SWAT Team at 743 Douglas Street #2 on Wednesday.

A large quantity of cocaine was seized and 42-year-old Charles Fowle of Manchester was taken into custody on a warrant for Sale of a Controlled Drug and will also be charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute. Another man who was in the residence, 52-year-old Gerald Swanson of Manchester, was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Drug.

The investigation is ongoing and court dates are to be determined.