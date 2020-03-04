Second coronavirus case in New Hampshire linked to 1st

New Hampshire health officials say a second person has tested positive for the new coronavirus after being in close contact with the first patient.

Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center says both people are employees of the hospital and neither has had contact with patients. The Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday the second person to test positive is an adult male from Grafton County and is being quarantined at home.

The first person had recently traveled to Italy. Health officials say despite being told to self-quarantine, that man attended a private social event Friday. Dartmouth College says the man attended a Tuck School of Business social event in White River Junction, Vermont.