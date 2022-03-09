Manchester, NH — Gunshots were heard in the area of 307 Amherst Street near Central High School around 1:15 pm on Wednesday. Police arrived on the scene and found a male with a non-life threatening gunshot wound, who was transported to a local hospital. A black vehicle was seen leaving the area.

Central High School was immediately put in a secure campus mode. Students and staff were ordered to shelter-in-place and Manchester Police are asking people to stay out of the area as police work. A portion of Amherst St. remains closed from Maple St. to Beech St.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Manchester Police at 603-668-8711 or those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.