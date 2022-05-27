Manchester, NH — The suspect in the shooting incident on March 27 in the area of Cedar and Chestnut Street that left one injured with multiple gunshot wounds is being arraigned on Friday in Hillsborough Superior Court North. Investigations revealed that the suspect, 19-year-old Eduardo Vazquez Rivera, fled after the incident and was eventually located in Puerto Rico by the U.S. Marshal Service.

Vazquez Rivera was arrested on charges of Attempted First Degree Murder and two counts of Reckless Conduct.