Staffer in Governor Sununu’s office tests positive for virus

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A member of Gov. Chris Sununu’s office tested positive on Monday for COVID-19, but the governor was not determined to be a close contact.

The person hasn’t been in the office since Dec. 2, and is feeling fine, the governor’s office said in a news release.

The person woke up with a fever Thursday and began quarantining. Contact tracing found only one person who was in close contact. That person also was quarantined, the news release said.

Sununu said he and other staff in his office will continue to monitor for any symptoms.

“Transparency is paramount in public health crises, and this instance is no exception,” Sununu said in a news release. “Like many other workplaces across the state and country, the State House is not immune. I would like to thank the member of my team for immediately quarantining and following all public health guidance, and wish them good health as they recover from COVID-19.”