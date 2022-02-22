Concord, NH — The State of New Hampshire has reached a settlement agreement with the Monsanto Company, Solutia Inc., and Pharmacia LLC (“Monsanto”) over Polychlorinated Bi-Phenyl contamination of State waters and other State-owned property.

The old Monsanto Company marketed and sold products containing PCBs from 1929 to at least 1977, knowing that PCBs cause harm to human health and the environment. The PCBs contaminated 104 water bodies, requiring the State to issue numerous fish advisories. The State initially sued the successors to the old Monsanto company in October 2020.

Per settlement, Monsanto has agreed to pay $25 million to resolve the case and the State will receive $20 million after deductions for attorneys’ fees and costs.

“We challenged Monsanto to step up and address the contamination that they caused in the 1970’s,” said Attorney General Formella. “We are pleased that we were able to efficiently resolve this case in a way that will provide tremendous benefits to the State. I thank Governor Sununu for his support in this effort and Senior Assistant Attorney General Allen Brooks for taking the lead in this litigation.”

“New Hampshire has a long and proud tradition of protecting our precious natural resources,” said Governor Chris Sununu. “As an environmental engineer, I spent many years cleaning up PCB contamination, and I know firsthand the costs these efforts can place on individuals and communities. We are holding polluters accountable, and I would like to thank the New Hampshire Department of Justice for their tireless work in ensuring we have the financial resources necessary to remedy the harm that PCBs have caused to our environment.”