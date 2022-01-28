Concord, NH — In response to the incoming blizzard, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services has announced that all state-run COVID-19 fixed testing and vaccination sites will be closed on Saturday, January 29.

Testing Fixed Site Locations:

Belmont Testing Site: 96 Daniel Webster Highway, Belmont, NH 03220

Claremont Testing Site: River Valley Community College, 1 College Place, Claremont, NH 03743

Lincoln Testing Site: Whale’s Tale Water Park, 481 Daniel Webster Highway, Lincoln, NH 03251

Manchester Testing Site: JFK Colosseum, 303 Beech Street, Manchester, NH 03103

Nashua Testing Site: 25 Crown Street, Nashua, NH 03060

Newington Testing Site: Fox Run Mall, 50 Fox Run Road, Newington, NH 03801

Vaccination Fixed Site Locations:

Ashland Vaccination Site:13 West Street, Ashland, NH 03217

Berlin Vaccination Site: 161 E Milan Road, Berlin, NH 03570

Claremont Vaccination Site: 367 Washington Street, Claremont, NH 03743

Concord Vaccination Site: 273 Loudon Road, Concord, NH 03301

Laconia Vaccination Site: 17 Church Street, Laconia, NH 03246

Manchester Vaccination Site: 840 Hooksett Road, Manchester, NH 03104

Nashua Vaccination Site: 34 Northwest Blvd., Nashua, NH 03063

Rochester Vaccination Site: Spaulding Commons, 306 North Main Street, Rochester, NH 03867

Salem Vaccination Site: 306 North Main Street, Salem, NH 03079