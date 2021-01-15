Sununu extends New Hampshire mask mandate, citing pressure on health system

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Gov. Chris Sununu is extending New Hampshire’s mask mandate, citing the state’s high coronavirus case rates, hospitalizations and fatalities.
The mandate took effect Nov. 20 and was set to expire Friday. It requires anyone over the age of 5 to wear a mask in indoor or outdoor public spaces where they do not consistently maintain a physical distance of at least six feet from people outside their own households.
Sununu says the state’s health care system remains under immense pressure and loosening or eliminating the mandate would be wrong.
Sununu canceled a planned outdoor inauguration ceremony last week because of public safety concerns — namely, armed protesters who had been gathering outside his home since he issued the mask order.