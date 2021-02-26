Sununu pitches community college, university system merger

FILE – In this Nov. 3, 2020 file photograph, N.H. Gov. Chris Sununu wears a protective mask, due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak, at a polling station in Windham, N.H. New Hampshire joined three dozen other states, including the rest of New England, in enacting a statewide mask mandate as the coronavirus pandemic intensifies. Sununu issued an executive order requiring masks to be worn in public spaces, indoors or outside, when social distancing isn’t possible, which goes into effect on Thursday Nov. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Gov. Chris Sununu says New Hampshire should move quickly to merge its community college and university systems, developing a solid plan within a year and implementing it soon after.

But some lawmakers and school officials are wary. Sununu, who announced his plan to combine the systems during his inaugural address last month, described it Friday to members of the House Finance Committee who are working on the state’s next two-year budget. He said the merger will save money, but the more important goal is creating a more seamless pathway for students.