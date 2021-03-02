Sununu to nominate John Formella as attorney general

FILE – In this Feb. 10, 2020, file photo New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu speaks at a Cops for Trump rally in Portsmouth, N.H. Sununu is seeking his party’s nomination in the Tuesday, Sept. 8, primary to run for re-election in November. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Republican Gov. Chris Sununu plans to nominate his legal counsel, John Formella, to serve as New Hampshire’s attorney general.

Sununu said he will submit the nomination to the Executive Council on Wednesday, with a vote likely March 24. If confirmed, Formella would replace Gordon MacDonald, who was sworn in last week as chief justice of the state Supreme Court. Sununu said Formella would bring “incredible legal skill and exceptional work ethic” to the job.

In his current role, he worked on the establishment of the state’s Doorway program for substance abuse treatment, criminal justice reform initiatives and efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic.