Governor Sununu’s Board of Education pick confirmed, months after rejection

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s Republican-majority Executive Council has confirmed Gov. Chris Sununu’s nominee to a seat on the state Board of Education, months after he was rejected by the panel when it was controlled by Democrats.

The council, which approves state government appointments, voted 4-1 along party lines on Wednesday to approve Ryan Terrell, of Nashua. Sununu said Terrell is highly qualified to serve on the board. Last year, the Democrats expressed concern that Terrell had not been part of any educational organizations, like a local school board or PTA.

Then-Councilor Andru Volinsky also referred to Sununu’s pick of Terrell, who is African-American, as “tokenism.”