Manchester, NH — On Tuesday, the Manchester Police Department responded to a report of a man holding a juvenile against her will in the Dollar Deluxe store on Union Street. Responding officers located the suspect, 26-year-old Ahmed Abukar of Manchester, arguing with other individuals inside the store. Abukar was uncooperative with the police and assaulted an officer.

While he was being taken into custody, police found he had a plastic bag containing crack cocaine. Investigations reveal that Abukar and the juvenile were inside the convenience store and that he would not allow her to leave. The juvenile was able to call for help on a cell phone and eventually escaped from Abukar.

Abukar was arraigned on Wednesday in Hillsborough Superior Court-North for charges of Kidnapping, Possession of a Controlled Drug, Simple Assault, and Resisting Arrest.