Manchester, NH — On May 31, Manchester Police responded to an assault that was taking place in the area of Chestnut Street and Manchester Street. Officers arrived on the scene to find the victim, a 48-year-old man, who had sustained multiple injuries to various parts of his body.

The victim claimed that he had met up with a man he knew but once they met up, the man assaulted him. Video surveillance captured footage of the suspect kicking the victim and also lifting him and throwing him headfirst into the pavement.

Police were able to identify the suspect as 44-year-old Eric Labarge of Hollis, NH. An arrest warrant for Labarge was issued, and on Monday, June 6, Labarge turned himself in. He was released on $5,000 cash bail and will be arraigned on Wednesday in the Hillsborough Superior Court-North on a charge of First Degree Assault.