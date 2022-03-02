Manchester, NH — Residents near 658 Union Street were awoken at around 6:20 am on Tuesday by someone screaming outside and then falling down steps. Manchester Police responded to the scene and found 41-year-old Eric Lasso of Laconia with a serious laceration to his hand. Several broken windows were also discovered.

Russo was transported to the Catholic Medical Center but during the trip, attempted to stab an EMT with a pair of scissors. The EMT did not sustain any injuries. Russo was arrested and charged with two counts of Possession of a Controlled Drug, Second Degree Assault, Simple Assault, and Criminal Mischief.